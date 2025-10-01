MLA assures safe return of worker stranded in Saudi within a week

Anantapur: Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad has assured that Nizam, a local resident stranded in Saudi Arabia, will be brought back home within a week. Nizam, from Azad Nagar, traveled to Saudi Arabia two months ago seeking employment as a driver.

However, he was allegedly subjected to severe harassment and physical abuse by his employers before being thrown out, leaving him without food or shelter.

In a desperate video appeal, he sought help from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and MLA Prasad.

The video quickly went viral, prompting immediate intervention. MLA Prasad, along with TDP leaders, visited Nizam’s family, offered reassurance to his wife Reshma, and arranged a video call with Nizam. With assistance from friends in Jeddah and the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Association, Nizam was relocated to Riyadh while officials work on his repatriation.

MLA Prasad also promised financial relief, stating that medical expenses incurred for Nizam’s son’s kidney surgery, which forced him into debt and back to Saudi Arabia, would be covered through the CMRF.

He further assured that the family would be allotted a house. Despite being occupied in Delhi, Minister Nara Lokesh directed his office staff to stay in touch with Nizam and extend support.