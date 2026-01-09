MLA distributes new pattadar passbooks

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi has distributed new pattadar passbooks to 2,042 farmers at Leguntapadu village of Kovur mandal on Thursday.

Stating that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed for farmers’ welfare by introducing several schemes, she said CM Naidu was responsible for abolishing Land Titling Act introduced by the previous YSRCP government, which was a curse for farmers. She said that farmers can have comprehensive details of their land by scanning the QR Code printed on new pattadar passbooks.

The government has supplied 7,000 metric tonnes of urea for the current agriculture season in Kovur constituency and proposed to procure paddy to provide minimum support price for their produce.