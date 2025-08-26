Live
MLA Palle congratulates Nandamuri Balakrishna
Puttaparthi: MLA Pallle Sindhura Reddy and former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddycongratulated film actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on being featured in the World Book of Records (UK) Gold Edition. The honour was bestowed upon him in recognition of his remarkable 50-year journey in Telugu film industry.
In a joint statement on Monday, they expressed pride in Balakrishna’s achievement, calling it a moment of honour for every Telugu person. They lauded Balakrishna for upholding the legacy of his father, the legendary NTR, and for carving a distinct identity in cinema with his unique style and powerful screen presence.
They also acknowledged his contribution beyond cinema — especially his humanitarian work through Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, which he has been supporting for the past 15 years.
MLA Sindhura Reddy and Dr Raghunatha Reddy commended Balakrishna’s commitment to both the arts and to social service, stating that such recognition at an international level brings immense pride to the Telugu community. They extended their best wishes and congratulated him on this prestigious global recognition.