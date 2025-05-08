Live
Mock drill conducted
Highlights
Nellore: In the wake of the ongoing tense situation prevailed at J&K border, following the directions of district Collector O Anand, fire service department has conducted mock drill at RTC bus stand in the city on Wednesday.
Nellore RDO Pavani, who has pursued the event, said that the aim of the government in conducting programme was to alert people when they face sudden war like situation.
She advised people to hide, ran away from the incident place, to switch off lights, mobile phones when they noticed danger of attacks.
Urban Tahsildar Shafi Malik, RTC RM Msdhu and others were present.
