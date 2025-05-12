Live
- ISRO Chairman Discusses Satellites' Role in Enhancing India's Security and Technological Growth
- Karachi Bakery Faces Protest Over Name Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
- Tom Cruise performs daring rooftop stunt at BFI fellowship celebration in London
- Muslim religious leader hails 'Operation Sindoor', slams Pak for 'spreading poison' in name of Islam
- Delhi L-G slams previous AAP govt for ignoring his solar energy tips
- Surviving India's wrath: Tough road ahead for Pakistan
- Green energy push: Delhi CM highlights 5-fold increase in incentive to instal solar power units
- PVR Inox reports over Rs 125 crore loss in Q4 as revenue falls 27 pc
- Marvellous ambassador for Indian cricket: Surinder Khanna lauds 'once in a generation' Kohli after Test retirement
- Google I/O 2025 Set for May 20: Android 16, Gemini AI, and XR Innovations in Focus
Mock drill held at Tirupati rly station
In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the heightened security situation across India, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Tirupati Railway Station on Sunday.
Tirupati: In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the heightened security situation across India, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Tirupati Railway Station on Sunday. The exercise was held under the supervision of Assistant Security Commissioner, Renigunta and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to educate passengers on how to respond during emergency situations.
Multiple teams participated in the drill, including the Railway Health Unit, Special Task Force (STF), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Fire Safety Team, and Dog Squad. The scenario simulated an intelligence alert about a potential threat near the station, with the BDDS and Dog Squad demonstrating search and detection protocols.
The drill also included a live demonstration by the STF and emergency response teams on shifting injured or ill individuals to medical camps. Passengers were shown how timely assistance is provided by the Railway Medical Officer during crises. Addressing the public, RPF Inspector M Sandeep Kumar emphasised the Railway Department’s commitment to passenger safety.
Divisional Medical Officer Dr ChandrabSekhar, Railway Police Inspector Aasirvadam, Reserve Inspector NV Ramana, STF Inspector Pothuraju, Sub inspectors Subbaraaju, Dharmendra Raju, Rambabu, Kasim, Nadiya, and Mallika participated in the drill.