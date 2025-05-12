Mock drill held at Tirupati rly station

Tirupati: In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the heightened security situation across India, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Tirupati Railway Station on Sunday. The exercise was held under the supervision of Assistant Security Commissioner, Renigunta and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to educate passengers on how to respond during emergency situations.

Multiple teams participated in the drill, including the Railway Health Unit, Special Task Force (STF), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Fire Safety Team, and Dog Squad. The scenario simulated an intelligence alert about a potential threat near the station, with the BDDS and Dog Squad demonstrating search and detection protocols.

The drill also included a live demonstration by the STF and emergency response teams on shifting injured or ill individuals to medical camps. Passengers were shown how timely assistance is provided by the Railway Medical Officer during crises. Addressing the public, RPF Inspector M Sandeep Kumar emphasised the Railway Department’s commitment to passenger safety.

Divisional Medical Officer Dr ChandrabSekhar, Railway Police Inspector Aasirvadam, Reserve Inspector NV Ramana, STF Inspector Pothuraju, Sub inspectors Subbaraaju, Dharmendra Raju, Rambabu, Kasim, Nadiya, and Mallika participated in the drill.