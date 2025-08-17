Modi distorting history, alleges Ramakrishna

Rajamahendravaram: CPI state secretary KRamakrishna accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distorting Indian history by ignoring the Indian National Congress and Communists’ role in the fight against British colonial rule.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he criticised Modi for spreading falsehoods about the RSS, which initially rejected the national flag and Dr BRAmbedkar’s Constitution post-independence.

Ramakrishna alleged the BJP still lacks faith in the Constitution, citing Modi’s earlier remarks about amending it if the party won 400 Lok Sabha seats. He noted the BJP’s recent electoral setback forced it to form a coalition with parties like the TDP.

Ramakrishna questioned Modi’s claim of reducing poverty by 25 per cent, asking why free rice distribution continues for millions if poverty has declined. He accused the Modi government of favoring industrialists like Adani and Ambani through its policies. On the Polavaram Project, Ramakrishna alleged collusion between the central and state governments to deceive the poor. He claimed the Modi government’s policies harm project evacuees, with plans to reduce the dam’s height to lower compensation, potentially turning it into a barrage. He highlighted the plight of tribal communities in submerged areas, enduring floodwaters for three months annually.Ramakrishna called the state-promoted Banakacherla project a “hoax,” warning against private control of irrigation projects. He questioned the feasibility of its ₹2 lakh crore cost, with Rs 1 lakh crore from private sources. While supporting the free bus scheme, he stressed the need for 3,000 more buses and 10,000 staff for effective implementation. The CPI demanded land allocation and Rs 5 lakh for home construction for the poor.Ramakrishna alleged EVM misuse aided Modi’s rise and announced a national CPI meeting in Chandigarh to counter the “autocratic policies” of both governments. CPI leaders KVVPrasad, Tatipaka Madhu, KRambabu, and V. Kondal Rao attended the press conference.