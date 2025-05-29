Modi reviews projects’ progress

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference from Delhi on Wednesday to review the progress of various projects across the country with Chief Secretaries of all States.

During this meeting, Modi is specifically reviewing Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) matters, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission programme, the progress of national highways currently under construction, the advancement of Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, the progress of the Odisha Integrated Anandapur Barrage Project, the broader topic of the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

From Delhi, the Prime Minister was joined by high-ranking officials from relevant departments and projects. Representing Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, MT Krishnababu, Special Chief Secretary, State Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, State Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, Katamaneni Bhaskar, Secretary, I.T.E. & C Department and other officials participated in the video conference.