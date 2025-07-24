More than acting, Vizag taught me to be courageous: Pawan

Visakhapatnam: Two years back, when the previous government tried to crumple and restrict movement, creating a sense of fear, scores of people in Visakhapatnam came in droves to extend their support and give courage to fight back, recalled Deputy Chief Minister and power star K. Pawan Kalyan.

Inspiring his admirers at the pre-release event of his movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ organised at Andhra University Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on July 23 (Wednesday) with his ‘powerful’ address, Pawan Kalyan emphasised, “More than acting, Vipawasakhapatnam taught me to be courageous, encouraged me to question injustice in the system and help those who were in need even while getting trained under star-maker L Satyanand,” the Deputy CM confessed.

There were instances where the ticket of his film was sold at over Rs.10 and Rs.15 during the YSRCP’s tenure and despite the hurdles planted by the previous government, Pawan Kalyan highlighted that none of it impacted the success of the movies he acted in. “But after the NDA government came to power, the alliance has been allocating funds even to the Sarpanches of the Opposition without any disparity,” he asserted.

Referring to the YSRCP, Pawan Kalyan said, “No matter how much ever good we do, frogs in the well will not stop ‘croaking’ as they fail to understand ‘Pawanam’ who is ‘omnipresent’.”

The film industry taught how to fight against the dictatorial attitude of the previous government and emerge victorious with a huge support of the admirers, Pawan Kalyan underlined. “To fight against such government, one should have a very strong mind along with physical stamina. Martial arts aided me to become stronger both emotionally and physically,” he underlined.

Speaking about Sanatana Dharma, Pawan Kalyan stressed, “Sanatana Dharma unites people irrespective of the religion they belong to. Sanatana Dharma is not against Christians or Muslims.”

Sharing his love for the 24 crafts of cinema in his 29 years of journey in the film world, Pawan Kalyan mentioned that he picks up roles that remain close to real life. “Cinema is beyond region, race and religion and draws people from across the world,” he added.

Recalling the challenges faced while making ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ that got inordinately delayed due to various reasons, including coronavirus pandemic, Pawan Kalyan thanked the entire team of the unit for reposing faith in him and making it happen despite the hurdles they have come across.