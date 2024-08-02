MP seeks Rs 100 cr for Durga temple development

Live
Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has urged the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to sanction Rs 100 crore for the development of Sri Durga temple in Vijayawada under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) as the temple is the second largest temple in the State and lakhs of devotees visit the temple every year.
He met the Minister in New Delhi on Thursday and explained the development works to be taken up at the temple for the convenience of devotees and to provide amenities.
MP Sivanath said over 25,000 devotees visit the temple every day and over 50,000 devotees visit from Friday to Sunday. He said more than 2.5 lakh devotees visit the temple during the Dasara celebrations and Bhavani Deeksha Viramana. The MP said the Union Minister Shekhawat responded positively to the request for sanction of funds for the development of the temple.