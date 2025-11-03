  • Menu
Naidu, his wife arrive in London

He will attend events where Bhuvaneswari will receive global honours

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari arrived in London on a personal visit, where Bhuvaneswari is set to receive two international awards.

On November 4, the Institute of Directors (IOD) will confer on her the Distinguished Fellowship 2025 in recognition of her service as managing trustee of NTR Trust, which has been active in education, health, and social welfare initiatives.

In addition, Heritage Foods Ltd, where she serves as Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director. will be honoured with the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for its ethical and transparent business practices. She will receive the award. The couple was warmly welcomed by the Telugu community in London. Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to attend the award ceremonies.

