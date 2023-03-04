Naidu will take oath as CM in '24, asserts Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday asserted that N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the chief minister of the state in May next year. Addressing a massive public meeting at Kothapeta of Punganur Assembly constituency on the 33rd day of his ongoing padayatra 'Yuva Galam', Lokesh said, "The state will be cleansed of all the sins committed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government when TDP government takes the reins of power".





Observing that change in their lives is possible only with the yellow flag, he said and called upon the public to hoist the yellow flag. "'I will take the responsibility to put an end to the atrocities being committed by the ruling YSRCP leaders," he said. Asking the party activists not to get scared of the false cases being foisted against them, he recalled that at least 20 such cases have been filed against him till now.





He said that those who are facing such false cases will be felicitated once the TDP is back in power and all such cases will be lifted. He made it clear that if the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, co-operates his walkathon will be a padayatra or it will be an 'invasion'. Calling upon the people to permanently confine Jagan to the Tadepalli palace and the local MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to his house, Lokesh said that the MLA has done nothing for the constituency in the past 30 years. "Hoist the TDP flag in Punganur and you will personally witness what development means," he stated.





Over 100 farmers have lost their lands due to the Nettiguntapalli reservoir and soon after the TDP is into power they will get proper compensation. Reaffirming that fear is not in his dictionary, he said that all sections including the police force, are the victims of this wicked rule.



