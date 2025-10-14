Nara Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes Google's $15 Billion Investment in AP

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over Google's announcement of a substantial $15 billion investment in India over the next five years. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Nirmala Sitharaman for their pivotal roles in establishing the Google Data Center.

Naidu congratulated IT Minister Nara Lokesh for his significant contributions in bringing the Google Data Center to Visakhapatnam. He reflected on his long-standing commitment to the IT sector, noting his efforts in promoting the development of a high-tech city in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the advantages of leveraging real-time and historical data, Naidu remarked on the opportunity to make swift decisions, citing Prime Minister Modi as a leader who readily embraces technology. He mentioned Modi's suggestion of organising a global AI conference in February next year, amidst the announcement of the new data centre.

“Our country stands out in its adoption of technology compared to others,” Naidu stated, reiterating the government's goal to foster entrepreneurship in the state through initiatives like 'One Family One Entrepreneur'. He added, "We will strive to bring AI closer to every family."