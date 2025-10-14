Live
- Indian envoy felicitates educator as Hindi teaching takes root in China's Shanghai
- Babil Khan shares a cryptic post hinting at life’s uncertainties days after revealing he is battling depression
- Women's WC: Malki, Piumi come in as Sri Lanka opt to bat against New Zealand
- WHO report urges countries to invest more in primary health care to tackle future pandemics
- Facebook Revives Local Job Listings, Takes Aim at LinkedIn with Community-Focused Hiring Feature
- Government’s landmark GST reform fuels all-time high demand for Health and Term insurance on Policybazaar
- RJD leader slams BJP’s boasting, claims Tejashwi’s move can expose cracks in NDA
- Veteran two-time former Kerala CPI(M) MLA Babu M Palissery passes away in Thrissur
- Best DIY Homemade Air Fresheners for Every Room in Your Home
- Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status, Subscription Details, Listing Date 2025
Nara Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes Google's $15 Billion Investment in AP
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over Google's announcement of a substantial $15 billion investment in India over the next...
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over Google's announcement of a substantial $15 billion investment in India over the next five years. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Nirmala Sitharaman for their pivotal roles in establishing the Google Data Center.
Naidu congratulated IT Minister Nara Lokesh for his significant contributions in bringing the Google Data Center to Visakhapatnam. He reflected on his long-standing commitment to the IT sector, noting his efforts in promoting the development of a high-tech city in Hyderabad.
Highlighting the advantages of leveraging real-time and historical data, Naidu remarked on the opportunity to make swift decisions, citing Prime Minister Modi as a leader who readily embraces technology. He mentioned Modi's suggestion of organising a global AI conference in February next year, amidst the announcement of the new data centre.
“Our country stands out in its adoption of technology compared to others,” Naidu stated, reiterating the government's goal to foster entrepreneurship in the state through initiatives like 'One Family One Entrepreneur'. He added, "We will strive to bring AI closer to every family."