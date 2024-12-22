Nara Devaansh Sets World Record with Checkmate Marathon

Devaansh Nara, the nine-year-old grandson of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has made headlines by achieving a remarkable feat in the world of chess. The young talent set a world record for the "Fastest Checkmate Solver" by solving 175 puzzles in record time, earning a place in the prestigious World Book of Records. His exceptional performance was characterised by a thrilling display of strategy and speed, having successfully navigated through a challenging series of 5,334 problems selected from renowned chess collections.

Devansh's achievement was celebrated by his family, who expressed their joy upon receiving the official certificate from London. Encouraged by his parents, Nara Lokesh and Brahmani Protsam, and under the guidance of his coach, Devansh displayed extraordinary dedication, training for five to six hours a day leading up to the competition.

In addition to his checkmate record, Devansh has also achieved two other remarkable milestones. He completed the 7-disk Tower of Hanoi in just 1.43 minutes and set nine chess boards in under five minutes, positioning all 32 pieces accurately. These accomplishments were rigorously verified by judges and officials from the World Book of Records.

Minister Lokesh expressed immense pride in his son's achievements, stating, "I have witnessed Devansh training with laser sharp focus. He has embraced the sport with enthusiasm and has been inspired by the historic performances of Indian chess players globally." He extended gratitude to the Roy Chess Academy for their role in Devansh's training and expressed hope for more successes in the future.

Devansh's remarkable accomplishments stand as a testament to the incredible potential of young Indian talent, highlighting how dedication and proper guidance can lead to extraordinary achievements. Congratulations are pouring in for this young prodigy as he sets a shining example for children everywhere.















