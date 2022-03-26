Nara Lokesh corners govt over 3 capitals policy

Amaravati: Nara Lokesh, Telugu Desam Party National general secretary trained his guns against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over bringing 'unlawful' 3 capitals policy again. He alleged that the 3 capitals policy would result in regional indifference among the public. Lokesh asked people to be alert and alleged that the AP CM Jagan is planning to disturb communal harmony ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Lokesh reminded that the AP High Court had ordered the state government and the Captial Region Development Authority (CRDA) to first fulfill the promises to the Amaravati farmers as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

The TDP said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been ignoring the orders given by the courts for years. He said that the government institutions and systems will be permanent but not Jagan despite being an elected politician.

It is to mention here that on March 3, the AP High Court ordered the State government to develop Amaravati as the State capital. However, AP CM Jagan had said that the court appears to trespass into the legislative terrain and added that the government felt that the limits were crossed and hence taken up the decision in the House.

After a landslide victory in 2019 Assembly election, a committee was formed over the capital issue and the panel later recommended three capitals in the State. The panel suggested that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital where the secretariat will function along with the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the high Court with one bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. However, in June 2020, the AP Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill which intended to make three capitals for the state was stopped in the Legislative Council after Council chairman MA Shariff sent the Bill for the select committee consideration.

It is to be noted that the YSRCP did not have a majority in the Legislative Council when compared to that of the Legislative Assembly.

After facing flak from the farmers especially from Amaravati in November 2021, CM Jagan withdrew the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and added that the government will introduce a new bill without any errors.