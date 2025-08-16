Live
- GST reforms as ‘Diwali gift’ major step towards improving tax efficiency
- From Gabbar’s lair to Basanti’s village: Ramanagara celebrates 50 years of ‘Sholay’
- Construction Workers’ Federation to stage protest
- Anupam thanks President Draupadi Murmu for inviting him to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Honoured, blessed
- ED seizes over Rs 4 crore assets in BBMP TDR scam
- Four cases against Roshan Saldanha transfered to CID
- Venkatesh Prasad set to contest in KSCA elections
- RSS most divisive organisation: CM criticises Modi
- Rishab Shetty celebrates I-Day at adopted school
- 79th Independence Day celebrated at Hubballi Idgah Maidan
Nara Lokesh extends Janmashtami greetings, calls to embrace Lord Krishna's path
Minister Nara Lokesh has urged citizens to embrace the path laid out by Lord Krishna as he offered his greetings on the occasion of Lord Krishna...
Minister Nara Lokesh has urged citizens to embrace the path laid out by Lord Krishna as he offered his greetings on the occasion of Lord Krishna Janmashtami. In his message, Lokesh reminded the public that this day marks the arrival of Lord Krishna, who was born to vanquish evil and protect the virtuous, emphasising that everyone aspires to lead a joyful life.
Simultaneously, Lokesh commemorated the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He praised Vajpayee for his unwavering commitment to his principles and for his remarkable vision, which he maintained during challenging times. "He transformed the nation with his economic and foundational reforms and captivated audiences with his unique speeches. Let us honour his contributions to the country during his tenure as Prime Minister," Lokesh posted.