Nara Lokesh extends Janmashtami greetings, calls to embrace Lord Krishna's path

Minister Nara Lokesh has urged citizens to embrace the path laid out by Lord Krishna as he offered his greetings on the occasion of Lord Krishna Janmashtami. In his message, Lokesh reminded the public that this day marks the arrival of Lord Krishna, who was born to vanquish evil and protect the virtuous, emphasising that everyone aspires to lead a joyful life.

Simultaneously, Lokesh commemorated the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He praised Vajpayee for his unwavering commitment to his principles and for his remarkable vision, which he maintained during challenging times. "He transformed the nation with his economic and foundational reforms and captivated audiences with his unique speeches. Let us honour his contributions to the country during his tenure as Prime Minister," Lokesh posted.