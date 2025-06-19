Nara Lokesh meets Tony Blair in Delhi, discusses on AI and Skill Development

Live
Andhra Pradesh’s Education, IT, and Electronics Minister, Nara Lokesh, is currently on his second day of meetings in Delhi, where he engaged in discussions with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI). The focus of their meeting revolved around enhancing government initiatives through artificial intelligence (AI) in education and addressing skill development and employment for the youth.
The two leaders convened at the Taj Palace, following a previous meeting in Mumbai last July. Their discussions resulted in a signed agreement aimed at improving youth employment opportunities via advanced technology in the educational sector. This partnership enables TBI to provide technical support for the skill development agenda in Andhra Pradesh, including the implementation of a skill census and efforts to facilitate youth employment abroad.
In addition, Minister Lokesh invited Blair to join the Advisory Board of the forthcoming Global Institute for Good Governance, reinforcing the collaborative effort between the Andhra Pradesh government and TBI. The review also touched upon reforms in higher education sparked by the established agreement in December 2024.
Blair confirmed that TBI would participate in the upcoming Conclave of State Education Ministers scheduled for August in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant step in the ongoing collaboration. Education Secretary Kona Shashidhar and TBI representatives were present during the productive meeting.