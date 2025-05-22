Nara Lokesh praises Pawan for bringing Kumki elephants to AP

In a notable initiative to support farmers in Andhra Pradesh, the Karnataka government has handed over four Kumki elephants at the request of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. This strategic move aims to mitigate the problems faced by farmers in the region caused by marauding elephant herds.

Minister Nara Lokesh took to social media to express his gratitude towards Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for his efforts in securing the elephants, which are expected to alleviate significant hardships in the Chittoor district. He noted that during the Yuvagalam Padayatra, farmers from the Palamaneru area highlighted the severe damage caused by elephants to their crops, prompting Kalyan to take action.

"Congratulations to Deputy CM Pawan for bringing Kumki elephants from Karnataka to assist our hardworking farmer brothers in the joint Chittoor district," Lokesh tweeted. He also expressed appreciation for the Karnataka government's willingness to provide additional Kumki elephants if necessary, underscoring the collaborative effort to address the farmers' plight effectively