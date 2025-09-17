National-level FDP on various advanced technologies

Vizianagaram: A national-level faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘empowering smart manufacturing through advanced human–robot collaboration and digital technologies: a Step towards Viksit Bharat’, is organised at Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jonnada, Vizianagaram District. The six-day long FDP that continues till September 20 will focus on advanced technologies such as human–robot collaboration, digital twins, AR/VR, and Artificial Intelligence.

Supported by AICTE–ATAL Academy, the platform intends to introduce new teaching methodologies in education, enhance productivity, reduce costs in industries and improve the quality of life in society through smart cities and smart healthcare. These technologies will create wider opportunities for innovation and employment for future generations. This FDP is organised for such innovative development in these areas of importance.

Coordinated by Satish Pujari, Professor and head of the department, and co-coordinated by I. Anil Kumar, Assistant Professor, the programme is being held under the guidance of chairman P. Madhusudana Rao, vice chairman P. Srinivasa Rao, with the support of Principal VV Ram Reddy, among others.

Eminent professors, scientists, and industry experts from India and abroad are participating as resource speakers. Experts from reputed institutions such as NIT Puducherry, NIT Rourkela, IISER Bhopal, IIT Madras, University of Birmingham (UK), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), and Mississippi State University (USA) are delivering lectures.