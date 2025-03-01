National Science Day: Prakasam Engg College students organise expo

Kandukur: On the occasion of National Science Day, students from Prakasam Engineering College organised a project exhibition at ZP Girls’ High School in Kandukur under the guidance of Dean Dr Lakshmana Rao. Innovative projects like a multipurpose sprayer, crop saver, smart cooler, and biogas generation system were showcased, attracting attention.

School HM K Dwaraka Rani expressed gratitude to the college management and stated that such exhibitions help foster scientific and technological curiosity among school students. School Physical Directors M Rajyalakshmi and K Adilakshmi emphasised that these exhibitions provide a great opportunity for students to enhance their knowledge. Correspondent Dr K Ramaiah remarked that exhibitions inspire new ideas among government school students. Prakasam Engineering College is always ready to participate in such initiatives and is committed to training students as problem-solvers to address farmers’ and workers’ challenges as part of its social responsibility.

Prakasam Engineering College students B Vaishnavi, K Vinay, C Shankar, M Vijayendra, Sk Shaheed, V Srihari, D Sai Sri, D Manisha and V Bhagyalakshmi along with school teachers and students participated.