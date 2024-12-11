NDA govt failed to fulfill poll promises: YSRCP

Srikakulam: The NDA alliance government in the state failed to fulfil its poll promises, alleged YSRCP leaders. They released posters on farmers’ problems title ‘Annadathaku Andaga YSRCP’ at the party meeting in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

They decided to submit memorandums to district collectors on December 13 on farmers issues. Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP district president Dharmana Krishna Das, former minister S Appala Raju, zilla parishad chairperson Piriya Vijaya, former MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar, YSRCP Amadalavalasa and Tekkali Assembly constituency coordinators Chinthada Ravi Kumar and Perada Tilak explained various failures of the NDA government in the state in a span of six months.

They elaborated that the government had failed to provide free bus journeys for women and payment of fee reimbursement arrears for students. They also charged that the government had utterly failed in achieving social justice in the state and sold Rajya Sabha seats to criminals.

Farmers’ issues were not solved during the entire kharif season in the district even minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu is representing from the district. They announced that a series of agitations against the government will be taken up on December 13.

On the occasion, the party leaders felicitated senior leader Killi Satyannarayana who was elevated as the party state secretary. Party leaders Pinninti Sai, Boddepalli Ramesh, M V Padmavathi, A Suribabu, M V Swaroop and others attended.