NDA govt fulfilled 85% of Super Six promises: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing K Parthasarathi has asserted that the NDA government has fulfilled 85 per cent of the Super Six promises over the past one year.

The Minister was speaking to media persons at his camp office on Saturday.

Parthasarathi said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was committed to achieving 15 per cent growth of the state’s economy by 2047 and that Minister Nara Lokesh had been making efforts to provide employment opportunity to 20 lakh people.