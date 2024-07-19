Live
NDRF team rescues 30 people from floodwater
As many as 30 people who were stuck in floodwaters of the Peddavagu project at Kattamaisamma temple in Narayanapuram village of Aswaraopet mandal were rescued on Thursday.
As soon as the information regarding trapping of the people was received by Eluru District Collector K Vetri Selvi, she alerted officials of the Chief Minister’s office.
Subsequently, the Chief Minister’s office officials rushed an NDRF team to rescue the victims. The operation by the district administration to rescue 30 people was successful as a helicopter was arranged with the team.
As the rivers and streams are overflowing in the district, warning boards have been put up at all the causeways and staff is being appointed to avoid crossing the streams during flooding. The district administration is working with the aim to avoid any loss of life or property due to floods.