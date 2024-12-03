  • Menu
Need to strengthen BJP stressed

Highlights

TTD Board member and BJP Guntur district election returning officer G Bhanu Prakash Reddy stressed on the need to strengthen the party institutionally and elect efficient leaders at booth-level and mandal-level.

Guntur: TTD Board member and BJP Guntur district election returning officer G Bhanu Prakash Reddy stressed on the need to strengthen the party institutionally and elect efficient leaders at booth-level and mandal-level. He inaugurated the BJP Guntur district election arrangements cell at the party office in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the party leaders to complete the party election process within the stipulated time through the committees. BJP state Sanghatana Mantri Nukala Madhukar Ji said the party will complete the party primary membership drive, active membership drive once in every six years and elect booth committee president, mandal presidents, district president, state president and national president.

BJP district in-charge T Rama Krishna Reddy, official spokesman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana, party senior leader Jupudi Ranga Raju, party leader Nerella Madhava Rao were among those who participated.

