NITI Aayog advisor Sudhendu Sinha praises AP policies. in attracting investments

The advisor to NITI Aayog Sudhendu Sinha praised the policy of Andhra Pradesh government as innovative and exemplary in attracting investments.

Speaking at the first virtual meeting organised by the Andhra Pradesh government with the World Economic Forum as part of making Andhra Pradesh an electric vehicle manufacturing hub, he said that the state will lead the way for other states in the country in the field of EVs.

He said AP's focus on infrastructure and electronic manufacturing sector is commendable. Sudhendu Sinha stated that Andhra Pradesh style is unique in choosing innovative approaches.