No coercion in P4, CS tells collectors

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand has instructed District Collectors to exercise extreme caution in identifying ‘Margadarshulu’ (mentors) for the ‘Swarnandhra P4’ programme, ensuring the process is free from any controversy or criticism.

During a video conference from the Secretariat on Thursday, the chief secretary reviewed the Swarnandhra P4 Foundation, Water Bodies Repairs, Renovation & Restoration (RRR) scheme, Green Hydrogen Hub and Annadata Sukhibhava programmes with district collectors.

He emphasised that as directed by the Chief Minister, ‘Golden Families’ (Bangaaru Kutumbaalu) should only be adopted by Margadarshulu who come forward voluntarily, without any pressure. He urged collectors to motivate well-placed individuals in society to come forward voluntarily as mentors. With the government planning a large-scale launch of the programme on August 16, he instructed collectors to achieve their defined targets by August 15.

In a move to enhance state development and public welfare, the chief secretary directed district collectors to promptly submit proposals for necessary repairs and restoration work to preserve all water resources in the state. He highlighted the government’s objective to develop the state’s water bodies under the Central government’s RRR scheme, with a 60 per cent central share and 40 per cent state share.

To transform the state into a green energy hub, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister have laid the foundation stone for a Green Hydrogen project in Pudimadaka. Chief secretary Vijayanand instructed the collectors of Sri Sathya Sai, Prakasam and Anantapur districts to identify the necessary land for establishing solar power projects to supply solar energy to this joint venture between the state government and NTPC.

The chief secretary also clarified doubts raised by several district collectors regarding the implementation of the Annadata Sukhibhava programme.

Principal secretary, planning, Piyush Kumar, virtually participated in the meeting and explained the SOPs for collectors to follow in implementing the P4 programme.