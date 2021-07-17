No prelims for APPSC exams except Group-I: Sk Salam Babu

Amaravati: APPSC member Sk Salam Babu said that there will be no prelims for APPSC group examinations except Group-I examinations. He said the decision was taken to prevent delay and fill the vacant posts in a short period.

He said Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservations will be implemented for further notifications to be issued by the APPSC.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the APPSC member said that in the past one-and-a-half year, appointments process was completed for 32 notifications. The Group-I and polytechnic college lecturers posts were not filled due to pending court cases. He said the APPSC has identified 1,180 vacant posts so far in Group I and II and the state government has been making efforts increase number of posts. He said a notification will be issued for Group I and II posts in August with increased number of posts. "We will conduct a single exam for APPSC recruitments and complete the appointment process in 3-4 months," he said.

The APPSC member said that unemployed candidates are demanding increase in age limit up to 47 years and the proposal was sent to government. A decision will be taken after getting clearance from government on increasing age limit for appearing for the examinations.

. He said the APPSC decided to lift cases against those who laid siege to the APPSC office demanding filling of vacant posts. He said the commission will write a letter to government seeking lifting of the cases to prevent inconvenience to the unemployed.