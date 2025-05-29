NTR remembered for cultural legacy, welfare reforms

Tirupati: Former Chief Minister and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was remembered with deep respect on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary, observed as a state festival on Wednesday. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar paid floral tributes to NTR’s portrait at the District Collectorate on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, the Collector also offered garlands at the statue of NTR near the Town Club in Tirupati, honouring the iconic figure who elevated the pride of Telugu people on a national and international stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar hailed NTR as an ideal personality and a great leader who brought glory to the Telugu community. He noted that NTR’s portrayals of mythological characters such as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna left an indelible mark on the hearts of the Telugu people. As the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, NTR introduced numerous welfare schemes that changed the lives of the poor.

He also emphasised NTR’s pioneering role in empowering women, including the establishment of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati and his move to grant equal property rights to women. District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, along with other officials attended the event.

At SVIMS, Director Dr RV Kumar garlanded the statue of NTR and highlighted that it was due to NTR’s initiative that the super-specialty hospital was established. He further stated that N Chandrababu Naidu is firmly committed to enhancing advanced medical facilities for patients coming to SVIMS.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam (SPMVV), which was founded by NTR to empower women through education, also marked the occasion. Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof N Rajani paid floral tributes to NTR’s statue and remembered his vision for women’s education.

Sri Venkateswara University conducted a commemorative programme at the Senate Hall. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, and College Development Council Dean Prof N Chendrayudu spoke on the occasion, recalling NTR’s pioneering welfare schemes that benefitted millions.

At SV Medical College, in-charge Principal Dr Venkateswarlu highlighted NTR’s lasting contributions to the development of Tirupati and Tirumala. Faculty members including Dr Manohar, Dr Jayachandra Naidu, Dr AS Kireeti, and Dr S Subba Rao participated in the programme and paid their respects.