Nutritional value of ration rice explained

Rajamahendravaram: Ranga Prasad, assistant grain purchasing officer (AGPO) of Rajamahendravaram division, emphasised that ration rice is a highly nutritious food, containing essential nutrients like kernels.

On Friday, at Annapurnamma Peta in the city, he explained the health benefits of consuming ration rice to the beneficiaries.

Ranga Prasad highlighted that not only rice but also various flour-based dishes can be prepared from ration rice, providing a rich source of nutrients. He pointed out that some ration rice beneficiaries were unaware of its nutritional value and were selling it at lower prices to middlemen.

To address this issue, awareness programmes are being conducted to inform the public about the health benefits of ration rice, he said.

He said ration rice contains more nutrients than rice purchased at higher prices from the open market.

Ranga Prasad urged people to report any middlemen attempting to buy ration rice from the public to the Civil Supplies authorities. Mandal supply officer M Naga Lakshmi also participated in the awareness programme.