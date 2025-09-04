Officials told to expedite completion of Transco works

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed APTransco officials to speed up the completion of various works undertaken by the corporation to minimise construction costs and instructed them to hold meetings with contractors to ensure timely progress.

At a review with Transco officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he emphasised the need for high-quality work without any lapses, directing that projects worth Rs 6,000 crore be completed by 2027. Officials briefed the minister on the on-the-ground challenges they are facing.

The minister enquired about the underground cabling system in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area. He advised officials to coordinate with CRDA authorities to ensure that state-of-the-art technology is adopted for new construction within the region.

To support aqua farmers, he suggested the construction of new substations. He also directed officials to find a permanent solution to the frequent power tripping issues faced by residents in the north Andhra region.

Rav Kumar underscored the importance of providing high-quality power supply to upcoming data centres and other industries in Visakhapatnam. He also discussed the power requirements for the proposed metro projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

He said that the primary goal is to establish a robust and efficient power system in the state to ensure a reliable and quality power supply. He directed officials to focus on the maintenance of old substations, some of which are 20 to 30 years old. The minister also held discussions with officials regarding the filling of vacant positions within the energy department. He stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had given his approval for the recruitment process.