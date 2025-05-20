Officials told to make all services accessible through Manamitra

Amaravati: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed the officials to strengthen the reach of Manamitra WhatsApp Governance platform and ensure that all government services are delivered through it. He conducted a review of RTGS (Real-Time Governance Society) operations at the Command and Control Centre in the State Secretariat here on Monday.

During the review, he inquired about the progress of services being offered through WhatsApp Governance and emphasised the goal of enabling 500 services to be delivered via Manamitra by June 12. He underlined that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions a citizen-centric governance model, where people no longer need to visit government offices or chase officials to get their work done. Instead, all services should be made easily accessible through digital platforms like Manamitra.

He stressed the need to take Manamitra deeper into the public domain and said Secretariat staff should play a vital role in creating awareness among citizens about its benefits. The CS also instructed that the data integration process within RTGS be accelerated to meet defined targets, as integrated data would enable more efficient and seamless service delivery across departments with the support of RTGS’s technological infrastructure. Addressing Panchayat Raj officials, Vijayanand noted some progress in sanitation and waste management efforts in villages but stressed that sanitation standards must be improved significantly. He reiterated that the government’s goal is to ensure visibly clean villages. He also directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the formal launch of the Drone Mart web portal by the Chief Minister.

RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain informed that 325 services are currently being delivered through WhatsApp Governance, with plans to expand this to 400 services by the end of the month. In alignment with the government’s vision, the target of 500 services will be achieved by June 12. He added that Blockchain technology is being effectively used to verify downloadable certificates accessed via WhatsApp. So far, 14,269 certificates in the AP Seva platform and 1,240 certificates in Mee Seva have been secured using Blockchain. He also noted that older certificates will soon be verifiable using the same technology. The Data Lake infrastructure is also nearing completion, he said.

Panchayat Raj Department Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan, Director Krishna Teja, APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Civil Supplies Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur, and other senior officials also attended.