  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Oilseed initiative brings new opportunities for SC farmers in Kurnool

Oilseed initiative brings new opportunities for SC farmers in Kurnool
x
Highlights

Kurnool: A special initiative to boost the income of Scheduled Caste farmers through oilseed cultivation was launched at ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra,...

Kurnool: A special initiative to boost the income of Scheduled Caste farmers through oilseed cultivation was launched at ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Banavasi. The programme, titled “Empowerment of Scheduled Caste Farmers through Oilseed Production, Value Addition & Inputs Distribution,” was jointly organized by ICAR–Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), Hyderabad, and ICAR–KVK, Banavasi (ANGRAU) under the SCSP initiative of ICAR–IIOR.

As part of the programme, safflower seeds and tarpaulins were distributed to selected SC/ST farmers to promote sustainable oilseed production. Experts including Dr. R. D. Prasad and Dr. M. Suresh from ICAR–IIOR highlighted the adaptability of safflower to dryland conditions and its profitability for small and marginal farmers. They urged farmers to adopt scientific cultivation techniques for better yields and income.

Addressing the participants, Mohammad Khadri, ADA, Yemmiganur, spoke on the benefits of crop diversification through oilseeds, which enhance soil fertility and secure farm incomes. Dr. K. Raghavendra Chowdary, Scientist & Head, ICAR–KVK, Banavasi, detailed the potential of the improved safflower variety ISF-764, known for its early maturity and high oil content, making it ideal for dryland regions.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from farmers across nearby villages. Scientists and officials from ICAR–IIOR and ICAR–KVK coordinated the programme, reaffirming their commitment to farmer empowerment and agricultural diversification. Farmers expressed appreciation for the support extended through the SCSP initiative, calling it a timely boost to their farming prospects.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick