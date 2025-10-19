Oilseed initiative brings new opportunities for SC farmers in Kurnool

Kurnool: A special initiative to boost the income of Scheduled Caste farmers through oilseed cultivation was launched at ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Banavasi. The programme, titled “Empowerment of Scheduled Caste Farmers through Oilseed Production, Value Addition & Inputs Distribution,” was jointly organized by ICAR–Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), Hyderabad, and ICAR–KVK, Banavasi (ANGRAU) under the SCSP initiative of ICAR–IIOR.

As part of the programme, safflower seeds and tarpaulins were distributed to selected SC/ST farmers to promote sustainable oilseed production. Experts including Dr. R. D. Prasad and Dr. M. Suresh from ICAR–IIOR highlighted the adaptability of safflower to dryland conditions and its profitability for small and marginal farmers. They urged farmers to adopt scientific cultivation techniques for better yields and income.

Addressing the participants, Mohammad Khadri, ADA, Yemmiganur, spoke on the benefits of crop diversification through oilseeds, which enhance soil fertility and secure farm incomes. Dr. K. Raghavendra Chowdary, Scientist & Head, ICAR–KVK, Banavasi, detailed the potential of the improved safflower variety ISF-764, known for its early maturity and high oil content, making it ideal for dryland regions.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from farmers across nearby villages. Scientists and officials from ICAR–IIOR and ICAR–KVK coordinated the programme, reaffirming their commitment to farmer empowerment and agricultural diversification. Farmers expressed appreciation for the support extended through the SCSP initiative, calling it a timely boost to their farming prospects.