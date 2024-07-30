ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Assists in Waterlogging Relief at Sai Baba Temple, Dowleswaram

In response to a request from the District Collectorate, ONGC Rajahmundry Asset swiftly mobilized resources to address waterlogging in the low-lying area of Sai Baba Temple, s. The resources included one mobile Air Compressor from Narsapur region and pulling out High Discharge Pump from one of its Rig operations.

The ONGC Team was also stationed at the water logging sites to ensure safe and efficient evacuation of the water from the logging sites. The advanced equipment, particularly the High-Discharge Pump, played a crucial role by significantly speeding up the drainage process.





Delete Edit

ED Asset Manager, Santanu Das stated that as a responsible enterprise, ONG Rajahmundry Asset is fully committed and stands ready to provide assistance to state bodies in ensuring the safety and well- being of the community.

The swift action and utilization of advanced technology underscore ONGC's readiness to respond to the call of the local administration.