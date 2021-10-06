Ongole : No girl dropouts with adolescent problems CM's motto, says Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants no girl student dropout from school due to the issues in their adolescence.

He said that the Swechha programme will enhance the opportunity for girls to get educated with good health.

The Chief Minister launched the Swechha programme to provide 10 sanitary napkins per month to the adolescent girls in the government schools, from his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Participating in the programme virtually from the Government Girls High School at Bandlamitta in Ongole, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy along with Collector Pravin Kumar, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLC Pothula Suneetha, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, DEO B Vijay Bhaskar and others formally launched the Swechha programme in Prakasam district. The Minister launched the brochures and distributed the napkins to the girls in the high school.

Speaking on the occasion, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the government is committed to providing a great future to the students by introducing English medium and improving the infrastructure and facilities in the government schools under Nadu-Nedu programme.