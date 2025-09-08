Onion farmers assured MSP of Rs 1,200 per quintal

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha assured onion farmers that there is no need to panic as the State government has announced a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs.1,200 per quintal for onions brought to market yards.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by the SP Vikrant Patil at the Collectorate on Sunday, he said that if traders purchase onions below Rs 12 per kg, the government will directly deposit the balance amount into the farmers’ bank accounts to ensure they receive the MSP.

Farmers were advised to properly dry the onions before bringing them to market and avoid premature harvesting. The Collector stated that this year onion was cultivated on nearly 31,000 acres in the district, with an estimated yield of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes.

So far, 11,174 tonnes of onions have been procured through MARKFED and market yards.

On September 3 alone, 1,600 tonnes arrived, of which 800 tonnes were procured, and the remaining stock will also be purchased soon. He urged farmers not to believe fake propaganda or rumors being spread on the issue. On the availability of urea, the Collector clarified that there is no shortage in the district.

Currently, 3,200 tonnes of urea are available, with an additional 2,600 tonnes expected in two days. Compared to last year, 8,000 tonnes more have already been supplied this year. He warned against illegal diversion of urea, stating that five FIRs have been registered, three licenses suspended, and 402 tonnes of urea worth Rs 1.5 crore seized. Authorities are closely monitoring 172 outlets, ensuring that 70% of supplies are routed through government-run centers and the remaining 30% through private dealers.