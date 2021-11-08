Operation Parivartan to curb marijuana cultivation intensified at Andhra-Odisha border
The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has intensified 'Operation Parivartan' to eradicate cannabis cultivation along the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB). As part of this, extensive awareness seminars were organised in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in five days to bring awareness among the tribals. Police and experts have made the tribals aware of the ill effects of cannabis cultivation. SEB officials, on the other hand, are conducting extensive inspections, and vigilance was strengthened by conducting inspections at railway stations, bus stands and major routes. A total of 283 cases were registered and 763 people were arrested. 9,266 kg of cannabis was seized and 179 vehicles were seized.