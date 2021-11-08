Operation Parivartan to curb marijuana cultivation intensified at Andhra-Odisha border

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has intensified 'Operation Parivartan' to eradicate cannabis cultivation along the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB). As part of this, extensive awareness seminars were organised in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in five days to bring awareness among the tribals. Police and experts have made the tribals aware of the ill effects of cannabis cultivation. SEB officials, on the other hand, are conducting extensive inspections, and vigilance was strengthened by conducting inspections at railway stations, bus stands and major routes. A total of 283 cases were registered and 763 people were arrested. 9,266 kg of cannabis was seized and 179 vehicles were seized.



Meanwhile, attacks continued under the auspices of Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director Satish Kumar targeting the destruction of cannabis plantations in the Visakhapatnam agency. Excise officials and other personnel from various parts of the state stayed in Paderu in seven teams. On Sunday, 260 acres of cannabis plantations were destroyed in G. Madugula, Gudenkottaveedhi, and Chintapalli mandals. Under the supervision of Anakapalli Assistant Superintendent of Enforcement, PKC set fire to about 2 lakh cannabis plants including roots in 40 acres in Boithili area, 40 acres in Guppa Street, 55 acres in Upper Wakapalli and 55 acres in Lower Vakapalli under G. Madugula mandal.

About 50 acres of land in Siginapalli, Nallabelli, Thuppaladoddi, Gurralaveedhi, Asrada and Kakarapadu villages under Rintada and Damanapalli panchayats in Gudenkottaveedhi mandal and 20 acres in Tekulaveedhi and Gadaparai in Chintapalli mandal were destroyed. CI Ashok Kumar, SIs Mohammad Ali Sharif, Shamir, RSI Narendra, SEB officers Trinath, Manikantha, DVG Raju participated.

Paderu ASP Jagdish called on tribal youth to be involved in the eradication of cannabis cultivation and smuggling in the agency. A 2K run under the name 'No to Ganja' with tribal students in Paderu of Visakhapatnam was held on Sunday as part of the program. About 500 tribal students participated despite the winters and slogans were raised against marijuana. Earlier, ASP Jagdish had said that the Visakhapatnam agency was getting a bad name by cultivating cannabis. All tribesmen were advised to cultivate alternative crops. Smugglers are said to be using youth to smuggle marijuana and said tribal youth living in prison were destroying the future.