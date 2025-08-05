P4: Dr Raghava Sarma takes responsibility of 1,000 families

Guntur: As part of the prestigious ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam, P4 – Zero Poverty’ initiative launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chairman of Lalitha Group of Hospitals, Dr PV Raghava Sarma has taken up the responsibility of supporting 1,000 Bangaru families as a mentor.

MLA Md Naseer Ahmed congratulated Dr Sarma on this noble gesture and expressed hope that many more individuals would come forward to adopt and support more families, inspired by his example. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghava Sarma stated that launching the Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam, P4 – Zero Poverty programme is a reflection of Naidu’s visionary leadership. He emphasised that the P4 model – Public, Private, People Partnership would bring about positive transformation in society. He assured 24/7 assistance via telephone and WhatsApp for the supported Bangaru families. Guntur Cityadditional commissioner Challa Obulesh also participated.