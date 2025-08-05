  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

P4: Dr Raghava Sarma takes responsibility of 1,000 families

P4: Dr Raghava Sarma takes responsibility of 1,000 families
x

Chairman of Lalitha Group of Hospitals Dr PV Raghav Sarma presenting a flower bouquet to MLA Naseer Ahmed at a programme held at the hospital in Guntur on Monday. GMC additional commissioner Challa Obulesu is also seen

Highlights

As part of the prestigious ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam, P4 – Zero Poverty’ initiative launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chairman of Lalitha Group of Hospitals, Dr PV Raghava Sarma has taken up the responsibility of supporting 1,000 Bangaru families as a mentor.

Guntur: As part of the prestigious ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam, P4 – Zero Poverty’ initiative launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chairman of Lalitha Group of Hospitals, Dr PV Raghava Sarma has taken up the responsibility of supporting 1,000 Bangaru families as a mentor.

MLA Md Naseer Ahmed congratulated Dr Sarma on this noble gesture and expressed hope that many more individuals would come forward to adopt and support more families, inspired by his example. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghava Sarma stated that launching the Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam, P4 – Zero Poverty programme is a reflection of Naidu’s visionary leadership. He emphasised that the P4 model – Public, Private, People Partnership would bring about positive transformation in society. He assured 24/7 assistance via telephone and WhatsApp for the supported Bangaru families. Guntur Cityadditional commissioner Challa Obulesh also participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick