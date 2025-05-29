Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Chandrababu over being elected as TDP national president

Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu following his unanimous re-election as the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In a message posted on X, Kalyan praised the TDP, which was founded by the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, for its consistent growth under Naidu's progressive leadership over the past four decades.

Highlighting Naidu's substantial experience and visionary approach, Kalyan expressed confidence that his leadership would continue to guide the all-round development of the state. He acknowledged Naidu's transformative impact on Hyderabad, which he helped turn into the tech hub known as ‘Cyberabad’, and noted the Chief Minister's efforts in attracting global IT giants such as Microsoft, IBM, and Dell.

Kalyan also recalled Naidu's 1999 initiative, the “Andhra Pradesh Vision 2020” document, which set the course for economic reforms and technology-driven advancement in the state. On the occasion of the TDP's first Mahanadu following the NDA alliance's historic victory in the 2024 elections, Kalyan expressed his hopes for Naidu's continued dedication to public service and the development of the nation.

In his message, Kalyan also conveyed his best wishes to TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, State President Palla Srinivas, and all leaders and activists within the party, urging them to rally together for the growth of the state and the country.