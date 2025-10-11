Pawan Kalyan Highlights Women's Empowerment at Book Launch

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in the launch of ‘Aame Suryudini Kadilinchindi’ by Lakshmimuttes Puri at Tummalapalli Kalakshetra in Vijayawada. During the event, Kalyan expressed his deep admiration for literature, stating, "Books have a lot of influence on me... I have learned a lot through reading." He acknowledged that despite criticisms from certain quarters, his beliefs remain unchanged and emphasised the importance of exploring diverse topics through rigorous reading.

Kalyan praised the title of the book, which he found intriguing, and noted the significance of the strong female figure portrayed in it. He remarked, "The struggle of the brave Vanitha Malathi during the freedom struggle has been mentioned in this book." Drawing parallels to Indian cultural values, he highlighted that women historically receive the utmost respect, likening them to Goddess Durga.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Kalyan credited his mother and sister-in-law for shaping his perspectives. He stated, "Even today, my mother is unwell and on bed rest. Her resilience has been a guiding force in my life." He reminisced about her encouragement to stand tall in adversity, saying, "Don’t be afraid of anyone... hit back with one blow."

He firmly believes that meaningful change in society can be achieved through empowering women, which led him to name the women’s wing of his political party, Jana Sena, as ‘Jhansi Veera Mahila’. Kalyan concluded that the thoughts and strength of an average Indian woman, as exemplified by his mother and sister-in-law, are a source of inspiration for his own journey.