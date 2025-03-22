Pawan Kalyan to Inaugurate Farm Pond in Kurnool District Today

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to visit Kurnool district today, where he will conduct a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of farm ponds in Pudicherla. The Deputy CM is scheduled to depart from Gannavaram Airport at 9:05 AM and is expected to arrive at Kurnool Airport by 9:45 AM.

Upon arrival, Pawan Kalyan will head to Pudicherla, where he will inaugurate a farm pond on the land of local farmer Sura Rajanna in the Orvakallu mandal. Following the ceremony, he will participate in a public meeting aimed at engaging with the local community.

Ahead of the visit, Kurnool District Collector Ranjit Basha has ordered officials to ensure all arrangements are in place, focusing particularly on security protocols. In collaboration with SP Vikrant Patil, the Collector reviewed security measures to guarantee the safety of both the Deputy CM and the attendees. It is estimated that around 4,000 people will gather for the public meeting, prompting additional arrangements to accommodate the large turnout.

After concluding the program in Pudicherla, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to return to Kurnool Airport for a special flight back to Hyderabad.