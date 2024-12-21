Pawan promises end to ‘doli’ woes in tribal areas

Bagujola (Parvathipuram Manyam): Deputy Chief Minister and minister of panchayat raj, forests promised that that development would be shown in tribal areas in two-and-a-half years. He visited a remote village, Bagujola of Makkuva mandal on Friday and laid stone for 19 roads being constructed at a length of 33 km at a cost of Rs 46 crore.

He walked on the mud road in spite of the downpour to check the condition of the road. While addressing the villagers, he said that the government is committed to provide roads to all re-mote villages which would help to end doli burden on people to take the sick to hospitals.

He said the government is planning to provide employment opportunities in tribal areas for which a good strategy would be formulated with all political parties, he added.

He said they were trying to bring out an action plan for employment, skill development for the people of remote areas within six months. He said that during his padayatra in 2017, he iden-tified the need for roads, drinking water and employment in tribal areas.

Pawan reminded that Manyam district was known for its natural beauty and waterfalls, and there were more than 20 waterfalls in this area. He suggested that by developing these areas as tourism spots, tribal youth could be provided with employment opportunities.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he personally visited many tribal villages in Paderu, Araku and Manyam and learned about the hardships and sufferings of the tribals.

Since the construction of the Bagujola-Sirivara BT road is likely to take some time, he instruct-ed the officials to lay a strong gravel road in the meantime.

He said that the skills of the tribal youth should be further developed, and necessary support and cooperation would be provided for this.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would personally monitor the development in the tribal areas and visit the region for 12 days in every two months and show that it is developed by 2027.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister a cheque for Rs 4,14,72,000 to women’s groups under the ju-risdiction of Panasabhadra panchayat.

Minister of women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani, collector A Shyam Prasad, MLAs T Jagadeeswari, N Jaya Krishna, B Vijaya Chandra and others have at-tended the programme.