Payyavula Keshav Presents Rs. 3.22 Lakh Cr Budget for 2025-26, here are allocations

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav unveiled the annual budget for 2025-26 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, marking the first comprehensive budget since the coalition government assumed office. The total budget amounts to a significant ₹3.22 lakh crore, prioritizing key sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure.

In this budget, the government has allocated ₹48,000 crores specifically for agricultural development, affirming its commitment to the state's farming community. The budget estimates revenue expenditure at ₹2,51,162 crore and capital expenditure at ₹40,635 crore. However, the budget also reflects a revenue deficit of ₹33,185 crore and a fiscal deficit of ₹79,926 crore, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

In a significant initiative, ₹6,300 crores have been earmarked for the welfare of food providers, while ₹6,705 crores have been allocated to the crucial Polavaram project, which is deemed essential for the state's future.

Following the budget presentation, Minister Keshav pointed out the critical financial situation, stating that the state's borrowing capacity has reached zero, leaving Andhra Pradesh as the only state unable to secure further borrowing. Despite these challenges, he credited the budget's development to the visionary leadership of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, under whom the state experienced double-digit growth from 2014 to 2019.

He emphasized the importance of the new capital, Amaravati, which he described as the "people's capital." Keshav expressed his determination to undertake significant developmental projects in Amaravati, aligning with the aspirations of the citizens who yearned for progress after the bifurcation of the state. He noted the importance of Amaravati, likening it to Mumbai for Maharashtra and Hyderabad for Telangana, and reaffirmed that with the support of Prime Minister Modi, the city will be developed to compete with the major cities of India.

Key allocations within the budget include:

- Rs. 1,228 crore for the Skill Development and Training Department

- Rs. 31,805 crore for the School Education Department

- Rs. 2,506 crore for Higher Education

- Rs. 20,281 crore for Scheduled Caste (SC) welfare

- Rs. 8,159 crore for Scheduled Tribe (ST) welfare

- Rs. 47,456 crore for Backward Classes (BC) welfare

- Rs. 5,434 crore for Minority Communities

- Rs. 4332 crore for Women and Child Welfare, as well as Disabled and Elderly care

- Rs. 18,847 crore for Panchayati Raj Department

- Rs. 13,862 crore for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department

- Rs. 6,318 crore for Housing Department

- Rs. 18,019 crore for Water Resources Department

- Rs. 3,156 crore for Industries and Commerce Department

- Rs. 13,600 crore for Energy Department

- Rs. 8,785 crore for R&D

- Rs. 469 crore for Youth, Tourism and Culture Department

- Rs. 8,570 crore for Home Ministry

- Rs. 10 crore for Telugu language development and promotion

- Rs. 10 crore for Navodaya 2.0 program for liquor and drug-free state

- Rs. 2,800 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission

- Rs. 13,481 crore for agriculture allied sectors

- Rs. 101 crore for RTGS

- Rs. 2,601 crore for Deepam 2.0 scheme

- Rs. 450 crore for Fishermen's Assurance

- Rs. 820 crore for Swachh Andhra

- Rs. 3,486 crore for Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme

- Rs. 1,000 crore for Adarana Scheme







































