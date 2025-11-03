Pemmasani holds meet with CRDA officials

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar said the promises made to farmers in the capital region must be implemented and all the existing issues should be resolved.

He addressed a review meeting with the AP CRDA commissioner Kannababu and joint commissioner A Bhargava Teja at his camp office here on Sunday. Following the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Dr Chandrasekhar discussed various issues being faced by farmers in the capital region with the officials. He instructed the CRDA commissioner to prepare a list covering issues such as plot registrations, road alignment, village boundaries, assigned lands (prohibition of transfer), land acquisition, and layout development. He said a special meeting would soon be arranged with Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister P Narayana and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar to address farmers’ concerns. He further asked the CRDA officials to provide details of pending matters related to the establishment of Central Government offices in the capital region, employees’ quarters, the Foreigners’ Building, and HUDCO projects.