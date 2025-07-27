Live
Permanent solution assured to drinking water crisis
Parvathipuram: MLA B Vijay Chandra said that he will show a permanent solution to the long-standing drinking water problem in Ballakrishnapuram...
Parvathipuram: MLA B Vijay Chandra said that he will show a permanent solution to the long-standing drinking water problem in Ballakrishnapuram village and five surrounding villages under Seethanagaram Mandal is on the way.
As part of the ‘Suparipalana Tholi Adugu’ (Good Governance – The First Step) initiative, the “Intintiki Telugu Desam” (TDP to Every Household) programme was held in Ballakrishnapuram on Thursday.
Interacting with locals to understand their well-being, problems and needs, he inspected ongoing development works and reviewed welfare schemes being implemented in the village.
Speaking to the media, the MLA remarked that Ballakrishnapuram, once considered a stronghold of opposition parties, has now become a bastion of the Telugu Desam Party. He thanked the villagers for their deep affection and support towards him and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, assuring them that he would make every effort to repay their trust. Highlighting past hardships, the MLA recalled how villagers once struggled for access to drinking water.
He stated that today, clean drinking water is being supplied to every household. He further promised that water would soon be supplied twice a day and that steps would be taken in the future to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted water supply to the village.