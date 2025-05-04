Permanent solution to drinking water issue at KSN College

Anantapur: The long-standing drinking water issue at KSN College was resolved within four days following the intervention of Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad.

The MLA paid a surprise visit to the college last Monday after reports emerged of girl students being bitten by rodents in the hostel. During inspection, students brought to his attention lack of proper drinking water supply in the hostel. Responding swiftly, MLA Prasad immediately instructed municipal authorities to take urgent action. A new two-inch pipeline was laid by the municipal staff, providing a permanent solution to the water shortage.

Students and faculty members thanked the MLA for his prompt response. Asking the college management and students to brought to his attention any other issues, the MLA assured to take up further development, including completion of pending construction works, by informing Minister N Lokesh.