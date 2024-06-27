Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy arrested for vandalising EVM

Guntur : Former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy was arrested on Wednesday amidst high drama in Narasaraopet in connection with vandalisation of EVM and VVPAT on May 13.

After the dismissal of his bail petition by the AP High Court on Wednesday, the police immediately cordoned off his house in Narasaraopet. Reddy, noticing the police, rushed into a bathroom in the house and closed the doors. The police broke the doors of the bathroom and arrested him. He has been shifted to the District Police Office in Narasaraopet.

Ramakrishna Reddy had allegedly attacked TDP polling agent Namburi Seshagiri Rao and threatened another woman Cherkuri Naga Siromani, who questioned him for damaging the EVM.

His followers injured Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy. The police registered four criminal cases against him for vandalism.

Reddy unsuccessfully contested from the Macherla Assembly constituency on the YSRCP ticket. He along with his brother and followers allegedly resorted to violence in the constituency. The police had already opened a rowdy-sheet against Rama Krishna Reddy.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had considered this incident involving the deliberate damage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) as not just a criminal act but also an egregious attack on the democratic process.



The ECI felt that EVMs are central to ensuring free and fair elections, which are the cornerstone of democracy. Damaging these machines undermines the integrity of the electoral process, potentially disenfranchising voters and casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election results.

The ECI had taken the offence very seriously. In response to the incident, the ECI had directed that exemplary action be taken.

Reddy approached the High Court of Andhra Pradesh which on May 23 granted an interim protection to the contesting candidate to enable him to participate in the crucial counting process which was scheduled on June 4. The same protection was extended till Wednesday.