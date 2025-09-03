PK’s birthday and Nandamuri Harikrishna’s Jayanthi celebrated

Anantapur: Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad stated that Nandamuri Harikrishna symbolized courage and values in politics and real life, while Pawan Kalyan remains a sensational figure in both cinema and politics.

He made these remarks during the grand celebrations held at the R&B Guest House in Anantapur city to mark the Jayanthi of former minister and actor Nandamuri Harikrishna, and the birthday of Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan. The event, organized under the leadership of MLA Daggubati Prasad, saw participation from several key leaders, including TDP district president Venkata Shivudu Yadav, Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendrababu, Chief Minister’s Program Coordinator Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, former Anantapur TDP observer Kovelamudi Nani, and TDP State Media Coordinator BV Venkataramudu.

The celebrations began with garlanding Harikrishna’s portrait, followed by slogans in his honor. A cake-cutting ceremony marked Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Speaking at the event, Prasad highlighted Harikrishna’s contributions as a politician, actor, and producer, noting his fearless and principled nature.

He praised Pawan Kalyan for rising to the top in the film industry and for taking on a key role in politics alongside CM Chandrababu Naidu. Prasad emphasized Kalyan’s pivotal role in the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance and wished him greater success. Corporation directors, TDP and allied cell representatives, and several other local leaders also participated in the event.