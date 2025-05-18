Plantation drive taken up during ‘Beat the heat’ prog

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation has conducted a series of programmes on the theme ‘Beat the heat’ in Tirupati on Saturday as part of Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra programme. On this occasion, plantation, distribution of ORS packets, water kisoks and arrangements to provide water to birds and animals were taken up in several localities in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said following government’s directions, the municipal corporation conducted various programmes on the theme of ‘Beat the heat’, keeping in view the summer season and create awareness among people on the precautions to be taken to get relief from the severe heat conditions. She said the corporation also took steps to create awareness to promote roof top gardens and plantation of trees in a big way for environmental protection and also to minimise heat during summer. She said people’s participation is a must to make Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra a success, which is observed on third Saturday of every month. She also wanted general public and employees not to neglect precautionary measures to be followed in summer season to avoid sunstroke.

AP Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Director Vooka Vijay Kumar, corporators Anna Anitha, Revathi, SVU Registrar Bhupati Naidu, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ME Thulasi Kumar and others were participated. Meanwhile, various government organisations also observed the programme. Police personnel placed water filled mud pots and food to birds and animals at police station in Tirupati and also across the district.

At SPDCL office, as part of Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra programme, officials took up cleanliness drive, and cleared unwanted plants and disposed waste.