Plea to recognise work of NGOs

Rajamahendravaram: Voluntary organisations act as the first line of support whenever society faces hardship, said retired Additional Superintendent of Police V Gopala Krishna while addressing a gathering in connection with World NGO Day at the Swarnandhra Old Age Home premises in Lalacheruvu on Friday. He observed that non-governmental organisations working without profit motives were rendering invaluable service to society and described such organisations as true patriots for their commitment to public welfare.

The event included a discussion session attended by representatives of voluntary organisations from the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. The meeting was presided over by I Kumar, head of Anna Ministries from Ravulapalem. According to organisers, representatives from 36 voluntary organisations participated in the deliberations.

Swarnandhra organiser Lion Dr Gubbala Rambabu said efforts were underway to convene a large-scale coordination meeting soon by bringing together all NGOs functioning in the district. During the interaction, NGO representatives highlighted several challenges faced by voluntary organisations. Participants expressed concern that individuals engaged in long-standing social service were not receiving adequate recognition from the government. They alleged that awards and rewards were often extended to those with financial or political influence, while genuine grassroots volunteers remained overlooked. Several speakers urged the government to suitably recognise individuals who had dedicated decades to service activities.

The meeting resolved to organise a major gathering by bringing all NGOs in the undivided East Godavari district onto a common platform ahead of the Pushkaram period. CP Reddy Charitable Trust chairman Chinta Naga Gouri Shankar Prasad Reddy suggested publishing a comprehensive NGO directory to strengthen coordination among organisations.

The gathering also approved various resolutions aimed at the welfare of voluntary organisations and decided to submit a memorandum to district authorities in the near future. Participants at the meeting were felicitated by Swarnandhra voluntary organisation president Rambabu. Maddala Anu, Varada Nageswara Rao, K Varalakshmi, Bodapati Kantham, Raju, Ashok, Ameer, Y Ravikumar and V Kumari and others participated.