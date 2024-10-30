Live
Just In
PM launches drone services at AIIMS-Mangalagiri
Highlights
Guntur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Delhi virtually inaugurated drone services at All India Institute of Medical Services in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Tuesday.
Later, the AIIMS officials tested the drone service.
As part of this programme, a drone was sent from AIIMS, Mangalagiri to the Primary Health Centre at Nutakki which is 12 km, and collected the blood samples of the woman and returned to the AIIMS.
The officials conducted the test to know whether it is useful to render better medical services or not. Use of drone services in the health sector will play a key role in the days to come and be useful to render better medical services.
