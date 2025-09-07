Police cracks murder case within 24 hours

Dharmavaram: Ina major breakthrough, police solved a brutal murder case in less than 24 hours, arresting three individuals involved in the revenge killing of a man named Lokendra in Dharmavaram town. District SP V Ratna, shared the details during a press meet on Saturday. The murder took place on September 4, at around 5:45 PM near Srinidhi Mart, Kothapeta.

Lokendra had stopped with his father en route to his sister’s house when the accused Bhuchipalli Balakrishna Reddy (38), Syed Iliyaz (36), and Derangula Anjaneyulu (27) rammed his motorcycle with a car from behind and attacked him with sickles. The attackers inflicted fatal injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen, and fled the scene. Locals and his father discovered Lokendra’s death and alerted police. SP Ratna stated that the murder was driven by personal revenge. About a year ago, Lokendra allegedly killed Balakrishna Reddy’s father during a dispute while intoxicated. To avenge this, Balakrishna, along with his associates, meticulously planned and executed the attack.

Under the supervision of SDPO Hemant Kumar and Dharmavaram Two Town CI V Reddappa, a special investigation team was formed, leading to the arrest of all three suspects.